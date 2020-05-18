President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law on non-cash payments.

Changes in the law mainly regulate non-cash payments in the field of agriculture.

Thus, the upper limit of the amount that can be paid to each individual involved in seasonal work on the basis of civil contracts in relation to the agricultural production is set at 20 manat ($11.7) per day, and this amount will not be included in cash operational limit defined by article 3.3 of this law (payments made by direct transfers to the seller’s bank account).

Moreover, the list of products that can be purchased by taxpayers from individuals who are not taxpayers has also been expanded. Thus, the list has included the purchase of raw hides of farm animals.

