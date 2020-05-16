By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.9739 manat ($5.87) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,909.9837 manat ($1,710), which is 0.34 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 4 2,887.646 May 11 - May 5 2,887.569 May 12 2,891.284 May 6 2,895.058 May 13 2,894.879 May 7 2,876.332 May 14 2,911.131 May 8 2,917.472 May 15 2,942.641 Average weekly 2,900,0098 Average weekly 2,909.9837

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver grew by 0.96518 manat (57 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.5357 manat ($15.61), which is 3.64 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 4 25.4023 May 11 - May 5 25.1409 May 12 26.3693 May 6 25.5967 May 13 26.3367 May 7 25.4783 May 14 26.3357 May 8 26.2344 May 15 27.2595 Average weekly 25.57052 Average weekly 26.5357

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum grew by 1.7219 manat ($1.01).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,306.0167 manat ($770), which is 0.13 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 4 1,301.648 May 11 - May 5 1,304.733 May 12 1,302.693 May 6 1,305.456 May 13 1,307.632 May 7 1,299.319 May 14 1,303.101 May 8 1,310.318 May 15 1,310.641 Average weekly 1,304.2948 Average weekly 1,306.0167

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium slid by 0.4667 manat (27 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,166.5265 manat ($1,860), which is 0.02 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 4 3,273.044 May 11 - May 5 3,171.563 May 12 3,229.482 May 6 3,089.487 May 13 3,169.072 May 7 3,095.93 May 14 3,132.922 May 8 3,204.942 May 15 3,134.63 Average weekly 3,166.9932 Average weekly 3,166.5265

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 16).

