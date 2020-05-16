By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.9739 manat ($5.87) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,909.9837 manat ($1,710), which is 0.34 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 4
|
2,887.646
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
2,887.569
|
May 12
|
2,891.284
|
May 6
|
2,895.058
|
May 13
|
2,894.879
|
May 7
|
2,876.332
|
May 14
|
2,911.131
|
May 8
|
2,917.472
|
May 15
|
2,942.641
|
Average weekly
|
2,900,0098
|
Average weekly
|
2,909.9837
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver grew by 0.96518 manat (57 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.5357 manat ($15.61), which is 3.64 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 4
|
25.4023
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
25.1409
|
May 12
|
26.3693
|
May 6
|
25.5967
|
May 13
|
26.3367
|
May 7
|
25.4783
|
May 14
|
26.3357
|
May 8
|
26.2344
|
May 15
|
27.2595
|
Average weekly
|
25.57052
|
Average weekly
|
26.5357
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum grew by 1.7219 manat ($1.01).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,306.0167 manat ($770), which is 0.13 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 4
|
1,301.648
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
1,304.733
|
May 12
|
1,302.693
|
May 6
|
1,305.456
|
May 13
|
1,307.632
|
May 7
|
1,299.319
|
May 14
|
1,303.101
|
May 8
|
1,310.318
|
May 15
|
1,310.641
|
Average weekly
|
1,304.2948
|
Average weekly
|
1,306.0167
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium slid by 0.4667 manat (27 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,166.5265 manat ($1,860), which is 0.02 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 4
|
3,273.044
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
3,171.563
|
May 12
|
3,229.482
|
May 6
|
3,089.487
|
May 13
|
3,169.072
|
May 7
|
3,095.93
|
May 14
|
3,132.922
|
May 8
|
3,204.942
|
May 15
|
3,134.63
|
Average weekly
|
3,166.9932
|
Average weekly
|
3,166.5265
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 16).
---
