By Ayya Lmahamad

Caspian European Club has organized the first international online B2B forum "Azerbaijan-Georgia-Kazakhstan".

The forum addressed issues and proposals of companies from the three countries related to the COVID-19 crisis and the possibility of intensifying cooperation in the post-pandemic period, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy Group Telman Aliyev has said.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee Javad Gasimov, First Deputy Head of the Customs Department of Georgia Kakhaber Baramia, head of the Consulate General of the Azerbaijan Republic in Aktau Elmar Mammadov, Consul of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Almaty Ramil Rzayev, First Secretary of the Kazakhstan Embassy to Azerbaijan Tlek Kapishev, General Secretary of the EU Georgia Business Council, Ambassador Zviad Chumburidze, representatives of international trade ports of the three countries and top-managers of public and private companies, representing different economic sectors, also joined the discussions of the first international online Azerbaijan-Georgia-Kazakhstan B2B forum which lasted for three hours.

An exchange of views took place as a result of the presentations. It was decided to continue monthly discussions in bilateral formats "Azerbaijan-Georgia", "Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan" "Georgia-Kazakhstan" with the support of the Caspian European Club.

The forum was sponsored by Karat Holding Company.

Established in 2002, the Caspian European Club brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from five countries, the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002. The organization aims to improve investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and other countries the Club operates in, and to stimulate and contribute into B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues. The head office of the Caspian European Club is based in Baku (Azerbaijan). The Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia, Kazakhstan, authorized representatives in the USA, Germany, Poland, Latvia and Czech Republic.

