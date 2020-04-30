By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 30 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.473 manat and amounted to 2,910.468 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.17 manat and amounted to 25.9995 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.365 manat and amounted to 1,323.62 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 24.523 manat and amounted to 3,337.304 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 30, 2020 April 29, 2020 Gold XAU 2,910.468 2,907.995 Silver XAG 25.9995 25.8295 Platinum XPT 1,323.62 1,323.255 Palladium XPD 3,337.304 3,361.827

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 30)

