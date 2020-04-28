The mobile operator has presented internet package to teachers educating distantly in the conditions of social lockdown.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leading mobile operator of the country, has joined the next social event in the course of the struggle against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Thus, Azercell joined the challenges by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Republic in the framework of a new project launched by the Ministry of Education to expand distance learning opportunities for secondary school students. The Company contributes to the initiative by uploading 5GB internet package of 10 azn during two month period to the mobile number balance of over 25 000 Azercell subscribers who have already registered as teaching staff at “Virtual School” portal created for this purpose. It should be noted that the list of teachers who will receive an Internet package for educating online is provided by the Ministry of Education according to the registration on the website: www.virtual.edu.az.

In order to get acquainted with the prerequisites to join and activate the gift package, it is advisory to visit the Company’s official website: https://www.azercell.com/en/news/show/1094/

Notably, www.virtual.edu.az provides users with the opportunity to do exercises and tasks during the education process online. Currently, more than 600,000 students and over 50,000 teachers have been registered at the portal.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC will continuously expand its social initiatives in order to support our society.

