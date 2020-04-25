By Trend

Turkey's export of chemical products to Azerbaijan increased by 25.37 percent from January 2020 through March 2020 and amounted to $83.2 million, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Turkey's export of chemical products to Azerbaijan amounted to $34.2 million in March 2020, showing an increase of 46.9 percent compared to March 2019.

In 1Q2020, Turkey’s export of chemical to world markets decreased by 5.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $4.7 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of chemicals amounted to 11.1 percent of the country's total export.

In March 2020, Turkey exported chemicals worth $ 1.554 billion to world markets, which is 15.4 percent less than in the same month of 2019. Turkey’s chemicals export amounted to 11.6 percent of the country's total exports.

From March 2019 through March 2020), Turkey exported chemical products in the amount of $20.3 billion.

---