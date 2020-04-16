By Trend

The cotton-growing regions of Azerbaijan have started sowing of cotton, Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to information, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov personally observed the sowing of cotton seeds on the field of farmer Nuraddin Mirzoyev in Agalikend village, Bilasuvar District. The minister was informed that all work on preparing for sowing cotton on the farm was completed in time.

The cotton producers were fully provided with the necessary equipment, seeds, fertilizers and chemicals, the equipment was alerted to start sowing seeds.

The minister said that cotton is expected to be sowed on about 100,000 hectares in the country’s 21 districts.

“Sowing has already begun in the fields. In connection with the sowing of cotton, contracts with more than 19,000 cotton producers were signed, as well as measures to provide farmers with seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides were taken. In Bilasuvar district, cotton sowing on 10,603 hectares is forecasted. In 2019, the farmers of the Bilasuvar District delivered about 30,000 tons of cotton to collection points,” said Karimov.

The minister also informed the farmers about state support for cotton production, new subsidy rules that have been applying since 2020.

He emphasized that, in order to minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on agriculture, appropriate measures are being taken on behalf of the head of state.

“At this stage, the forced isolation and quarantine measures adopted in the country have not significantly affected the agricultural activities of farmers. This activity in the agricultural sector is being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the special quarantine regime. According to the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, transportation of agricultural and food products by medium and large trucks from regions to the capital, as well as to other large cities and regions of the country, is allowed. On the basis of certificates received by farmers from local executive power bodies, the farmers are free to bring and sell their products in the capital, large cities and districts. At the same time, products are exported to foreign countries without any problems,” said the minister.

“President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on April 14 on allocation of funds for the improvement of microlending for agricultural production during the coronavirus outbreak and afterwards. According to the document, funds in the amount of 30 million manat [$17.6 million] were allocated from the Reserve Fund of the president of Azerbaijan to the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency,” Karimov noted.

“The head of state always pays special attention to the agricultural sector. The order of the president dated April 14 is an additional support for Azerbaijani farmers. As it is known, farmers need microloans, in particular, during the sowing period. In most cases, when farmers turn to banks for a loan, they require an apartment in Baku city as collateral. The order of the head of state will make loans for farmers more affordable. That is, the document provides for the issuance of loans without collateral,” said Karimov.

---

