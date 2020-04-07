By Trend

The work will be carried out from April through May 2020 to provide unemployed people with temporary jobs, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Corresponding information is included in the Action Plan of the Cabinet of Ministers on the implementation of the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020 “On a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and sharp fluctuations as a result of coronavirus in the global energy market and stock market, on the economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, macroeconomic stability, issues of employment in the country and business entities".

The work in this sphere will cover 200,000 people registered as unemployed in the state employment service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

In accordance with the Action Plan, these individuals will be provided with a lump sum payment in the amount of a living wage (190 manat that’s $111) each month. In total, 70 million manat ($41 million) will be allocated for this purpose.

The unemployed people will be temporarily employed through the creation of 50,000 paid public jobs. For this purpose, 30 million manat ($17 million) will be allocated.

Moreover, it is envisaged to expand and accelerate the implementation of the self-employment program which is launched within the cooperation with the Unemployment Insurance Fund, the United Nations Development Program and the World Bank.

This year, the program will cover 11,000 people, and 70 million manat ($41 million) will be allocated for this purpose through the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The Action Plan, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the execution of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated March 19, 2020, includes the large-scale, effective and targeted measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus on the national economy, employment issues, issues related to the entrepreneurship and social well-being in existing conditions.

The document focuses on the protection of jobs as well as ensuring employment support and social welfare.

