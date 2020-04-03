By Trend

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC transports oil and oil products, food, building materials and other goods uninterruptedly, Trend reports on April 3 referring to the company.

“To prevent a possible threat caused as a result of coronavirus, disinfectors of the medical service of the company carry out preventive measures in freight trains arriving in the country,” the company added.

“Daily disinfection is also carried out in passenger trains running on the Absheron Ring Railway,” the company said. “All this is achieved thanks to the hard work of a big number of people. They leave their houses to go to work and perform their duties.”

“Dear passengers, we urge you to comply with the requirements of the special quarantine regime and pay special attention to this issue,” the company said. “Do not leave a house without urgent need. The health of the country's population is in our hands."

