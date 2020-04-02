By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

AzerGold CJSC has signed a $9.5 million-dollar-contract with AT-Geotech LLC for exploration drilling, geotechnical research, laboratory analysis, monitoring of results and report preparation work in the country.

AzerGold CJSC secured the contract via a tender, the official website on public procurement, tender.gov.az, reported.

Established in 2015, AzerGold CJSC is engaged in the study, research, exploration, management of precious and non-ferrous metal deposits, their extraction, processing, and sale, as well as the application of new technologies in this area, improving the material and technical base and other work related to the development of this sphere.

Currently, the company is engaged in the exploration and management of Garadagh, Chovdar, Goydagh, Dagkesemen mines, Kohnamaden field, and Kurekchay basin deposits across the country.

The Chovdar ore deposit is located in the northern part of the Dashkasan district (Western part of Azerbaijan). This area includes unique and complex gold deposits. Including the Chovdar gold deposit, there are 30 ores of unique gold, 20 - low-sulfide copper-gold ores and 50 - copper-metal.

