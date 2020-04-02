By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on Apr. 2, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 2.2185 manat and amounted to 2,693.973 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1325 manat and amounted to 23.7946 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.342 manat and amounted to 1,227.094 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 129.064 manat and amounted to 3,874.8355 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 2, 2020 April 1, 2020 Gold XAU 2,693.973 2,696.1915 Silver XAG 23.7946 23.9271 Platinum XPT 1,227.094 1,239.436 Palladium XPD 3,874.8355 4,003.8995

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 2)

---

