By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 265.88 manat ($156.4) or 10.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,767 manat ($1,627).

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 16 2,627.5880 March 23 March 17 2,553.8080 March 24-25 March 18 2,598.0505 March 26-27 March 19 2,501.9750 March 27-28 March 20 2,501.9750 March 28-29 2,767.8635 Average weekly 2,556.6793 Average weekly 2,767.8635

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 4.2236 manat ($2.4) or 20.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.596 manat ($14.4).

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 16 24.995 March 23 - March 17 21.9344 March 24-25 - March 18 21.783 March 26-27 - March 19 20.3724 March 27-28 - March 20 20.3724 March 28-29 24.596 Average weekly 21.8914 Average weekly 24.596

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 220.167 manat ($129.5) or 21 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,266 manat ($744.7)

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 16 1,304.886 March 23 - March 17 1,155.609 March 24-25 - March 18 1,142.2895 March 26-27 - March 19 1,045.942 March 27-28 - March 20 1,045.942 March 28-29 1,266.109 Average weekly 1,132.9337 Average weekly 1,266.109

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 1,208.411 manat ($710) or 45.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,851 manat ($2,265).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium March 16 3,041.0535 March 23 - March 17 2,814.4860 March 24-25 - March 18 2,822.3400 March 26-27 - March 19 2,642.7180 March 27-28 - March 20 2,642.7180 March 28-29 3,851.129 Average weekly 2,792.6631 Average weekly 3,851.129

There were days off in Azerbaijan from March 20 through 28 due to the Novruz holiday

Precious metals March 29, 2020 March 19, 2020 Gold XAU 2767,8635 2,501.9750 Silver XAG 24,5960 20.3724 Platinum XPT 1266,1090 1,045.9420 Palladium XPD 3851,1290 2,642.7180

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz