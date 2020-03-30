By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 265.88 manat ($156.4) or 10.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,767 manat ($1,627).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 16
|
2,627.5880
|
March 23
|
March 17
|
2,553.8080
|
March 24-25
|
March 18
|
2,598.0505
|
March 26-27
|
March 19
|
2,501.9750
|
March 27-28
|
March 20
|
2,501.9750
|
March 28-29
|
2,767.8635
|
Average weekly
|
2,556.6793
|
Average weekly
|
2,767.8635
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 4.2236 manat ($2.4) or 20.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.596 manat ($14.4).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 16
|
24.995
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 17
|
21.9344
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 18
|
21.783
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
March 19
|
20.3724
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
March 20
|
20.3724
|
March 28-29
|
24.596
|
Average weekly
|
21.8914
|
Average weekly
|
24.596
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 220.167 manat ($129.5) or 21 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,266 manat ($744.7)
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 16
|
1,304.886
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 17
|
1,155.609
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 18
|
1,142.2895
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
March 19
|
1,045.942
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
March 20
|
1,045.942
|
March 28-29
|
1,266.109
|
Average weekly
|
1,132.9337
|
Average weekly
|
1,266.109
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 1,208.411 manat ($710) or 45.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,851 manat ($2,265).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 16
|
3,041.0535
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 17
|
2,814.4860
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 18
|
2,822.3400
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
March 19
|
2,642.7180
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
March 20
|
2,642.7180
|
March 28-29
|
3,851.129
|
Average weekly
|
2,792.6631
|
Average weekly
|
3,851.129
There were days off in Azerbaijan from March 20 through 28 due to the Novruz holiday
|
Precious metals
|
March 29, 2020
|
March 19, 2020
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2767,8635
|
2,501.9750
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
24,5960
|
20.3724
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1266,1090
|
1,045.9420
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3851,1290
|
2,642.7180
