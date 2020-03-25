By Trend

The leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to implement initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety and comfort of its subscribers during the tense global backdrop.

Taking into consideration a special quarantine regime declared in the country by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the mobile operator calls upon its subscribers over 65 to stay at homes and offers them access to Azercell’s Mobile Customer Care services free of charge.

Thus, this client category will be able to take advantage of the offer by contacting Online Customer Care or Call Center of the company beginning from March 25,2020. It should be noted that, at the initial stage, the free service of the Azercell Mobile Customer Care will be provided to subscribers over 65 living in Baku and Absheron, and in the upcoming days, this service will be available for the regional customers of the company as well. Notably, guided by the social isolation measures applied in the country, Azercell's Online Customer Care and Call Center staff will try to provide distant support to customers and only in urgent cases, such as SIM-card replacement, the application will be forwarded to the company's Mobile Customer Service.

It should be noted that, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has taken appropriate preventive measures to ensure the safety of the population and prevent the spread of the COVID-19, instructing representatives of Mobile Customer Care service, as well as all other employees in direct contact with subscribers to comply with special rules applied in the country. The staff have been provided with protective clothing, masks, gloves and antiseptic. In addition, desk glass partitions have been installed in Azercell's Customer Care offices.

It should be noted that, regular disinfection measures are carried out in all Azercell’s Customer Care centers, Azercell Exclusive offices and Azercell's official dealer points operating in Baku and regions. Azercell’s Customer Care offices serve clients in a special operating mode every day from 09:00 to 18:00.

Azercell recommends its subscribers to use the following alternate service channels, avoiding leaving home premises and visiting overcrowded places:

• Online Customer Services https://www.azercell.com/en/

• Mobile app. “Kabinetim” and chat service within the app https://www.azercell.com/my/login;

• Official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages of the company;

• Azercell Call Centers:

- Postpaid subscribers: landline number +994(012) 4905252 or short numbers 6565/*1111

- Prepaid (SimSim) subscribers: landline number +994(012) 4904949 or short numbers 2002/*1111

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.