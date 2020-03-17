By Trend

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 189 real estate properties in Turkey from January through February 2020, which is 11 properties less compared to the period from January through February 2019, Turkey’s General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster told Trend on March 16.

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 90 real estate properties in Turkey in February 2020, which is 15 properties less compared to February 2019.

In February 2020, 118,753 properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 51.4 percent more compared to February 2019.

In February 2020, 4,005 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 20.6 percent more compared to February 2019.

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 1,191 real estate properties in Turkey in 2019, which is 59 estate properties less compared to 2018.

In December 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 146 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 20 properties less compared to December 2018.

