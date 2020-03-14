By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Mar. 2 1.7 Mar. 9 - Mar. 3 1.7 Mar. 10 1.7 Mar. 4 1.7 Mar. 11 1.7 Mar. 5 1.7 Mar. 12 1.7 Mar. 6 1.7 Mar. 13 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.258 manat (1.3 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9223 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Mar. 2 1.8784 Mar. 9 - Mar. 3 1.8946 Mar. 10 1.9332 Mar. 4 1.8974 Mar. 11 1.9284 Mar. 5 1.8937 Mar. 12 1.9201 Mar. 6 1.9092 Mar. 13 1.9074 Average weekly 1.8946 Average weekly 1.9223

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003 manat (1.3 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Mar. 2 0.0254 Mar. 9 - Mar. 3 0.0257 Mar. 10 0.0232 Mar. 4 0.0258 Mar. 11 0.0241 Mar. 5 0.0256 Mar. 12 0.0231 Mar. 6 0.0251 Mar. 13 0.0229 Average weekly 0.0255 Average weekly 0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0073 manat (1.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2742 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Mar. 2 0.2735 Mar. 9 - Mar. 3 0.2751 Mar. 10 0.2769 Mar. 4 0.2780 Mar. 11 0.2768 Mar. 5 0.2792 Mar. 12 0.2735 Mar. 6 0.2778 Mar. 13 0.2696 Average weekly 0.2762 Average weekly 0.2742

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz