By Trend

To date, the Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (AKIA) has allocated subsidies worth 75 million manat ($44.1 million) for autumn crops, Chairman of AKIA under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Mirza Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing dedicated to the instructions related to the issuance of subsidies, farm cards and sale of preferential fertilizers, Trend reports on March 10.

“Some 180,000 farmers have subsidiary funds on the cards,” the chairman added. “Some 474,520 farmers were registered in the electronic agricultural information system. Some 361,307 farmers were dealing with autumn crops.”

"Agricultural products have been sown at 993,718 hectares in the country,” Aliyev said. “Some 279,553 farmers’ cards have been prepared, of which 102,500 have been issued. Some 156,391 farmers’ cards are in the regional branches of Kapital Bank and farmers may take them."

The new rules for subsidizing the production of agricultural products have entered into force since the beginning of this year. In accordance with these rules, agricultural subsidies will be issued to farmers through the electronic agricultural information system.

The new mechanism related to agricultural support measures serves to increase accountability, transparency, ensure the efficient use of budgetary funds, as well as simplify the process of farmers' appeals and the provision of farmers with subsidies.

