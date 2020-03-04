By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on March 4, compared to the price on March 3, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 4.

The price of gold increased by 71.927 manat and amounted to 2,793.576 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.47 manat and amounted to 29.3269 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 10.71 manat and amounted to 1,509.94 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 273.088 manat and amounted to 4,230 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 4, 2020 March 3, 2020 Gold XAU 2,793.576 2,721.649 Silver XAG 29.3269 28.8569 Platinum XPT 1,509.94 1,499.23 Palladium XPD 4,230.501 4,503.589

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 4)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz