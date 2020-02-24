By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan imported 114,124.17 tons of AI-92 gasoline in 2019, local media reported.

In 2019, AI-92 gasoline worth $77,249,000.31 was imported to the country versus 72,596.05 tons of AI-92 gasoline worth $58,913,000.7 imported in 2018.

Thus, in 2019, gasoline imports to the country in quantitative terms increased by 57.5 percent, in value terms - increased by 31.1 percent.

Note that in 2019, 4,171.1 tons of gasoline worth $2,620,000.16 were imported from Turkmenistan and 110,143.07 tons worth $74,629,000.15 - from Russia.

This fact implies that in 2019, Azerbaijan increased gasoline imports from the Russia 2.8 times in quantitative terms and 2.3 times in value terms.

Moreover, Azerbaijan imported AI-92 gasoline from Great Britain in 2018, as well.

It is significant to remind that, import of AI-92 gasoline to Azerbaijan in the second half 2019 is related to the decision of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to cease operation in the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery in order to conduct repair work. The plant did not supply AI-92 gasoline from October 4 to November 4.

For this purpose, Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amended the decree on “Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties”.

By decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, from September 1, 2019 for a period of 90 days, customs duty on the import of AI-95 and AI-92 gasoline into Azerbaijan was reduced from 15 percent to 0.

In addition, excise tax rates on gasoline imported into Azerbaijan with an amount of lead not more than 0.013 g/L and an octane rating of less than 95 and 92, were reduced from $340 to $1,7 per ton.

In 2018, AI-92 Azerbaijan imported petrol only in the fourth quarter. Imports during this period stemmed from modernization and reconstruction work, conducted in Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery produces only A-92 gasoline.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz