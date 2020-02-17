By Trend

The medical services not included in the compulsory medical insurance system in Azerbaijan this year have been announced, Head of the Department for Regional Centers of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Shukur Eyvazov said.

Eyvazov made the remark in Baku at the event "Raising awareness on compulsory medical insurance" organized for member-companies of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports on Feb. 14.

“This year the system does not include such services as examination and treatment of mental disorders, AIDS, organ transplantation, outpatient medicine supply, cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries, treatment of diabetes, thalassemia, dialysis and dental services,” head of the department said.

"The agency is working on this,” Eyvazov said. “Perhaps, these services will be included in the compulsory medical insurance package in the coming years. These are mainly diseases, the treatment of which is funded within the state programs."

Eyvazov added that about 27 percent of the country's population will be able to use the system at the preliminary stage.

“In the end, Baku and Sumgait will join the system,” the head of the department said.

“The state took over the main financial burden on the application of compulsory medical insurance,” head of the department added. “The insurance contributions of minors, people under 23, students studying in absentia in vocational, secondary specialized and higher educational institutions, pensioners, people entitled to receive social benefits, family members receiving the targeted state social assistance will be paid from the state budget.”

In conclusion, Eyvazov emphasized that only working people will pay contributions for compulsory medical insurance from April 1.

"That is, taking into account the minimum salary of 250 manat ($147), a sum worth 10 manat ($5.8) will be charged every month,” Eyvazov added. “The citizens whose contributions under the compulsory medical insurance will be paid by the state and those who will personally pay these contributions will get the same medical services."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz