As of January 1, 2020, the biggest share of credit investments in Azerbaijan accounted for those in the household sector, amounting to 45.6 percent, Trend reports referring to the statistics report of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA).

The volume of loans in the household sector increased by 31.2 percent (1.7 billion manat or $1 billion) and reached over 6.9 billion manat (over $4 billion) compared to 2018.

The volume of loans in the sphere of trade and the services sector increased by 4.7 percent (111.8 million manat or $65.7 million) in 2019 compared to 2018 and reached 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion); the share of the total volume of credit investments in the real sector amounted to 15.5 percent.

The volume of loans in the field of transport and communications amounted to 1.2 billion manat ($705.8 million), which is 8 percent of a total volume of loans in the real sector. This figure decreased by 12.1 percent or 166.4 million manat ($97.8 million) for the year.

Distribution of the loan portfolio by sectors of the economy:

Trade and services sector Energy, chemistry and natural resources sector Agriculture and processing Construction and property Industry and manufacturing sector Transport and communications Households Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) 2019 2.5 billion manat ($1.5 billion) 16.3 619.4 million manat ($364.3 million) 4 543.4 million manat ($319.6 million) 3.6 477.1 million manat ($280.6 million) 3.1 872.6 million manat ($513.2 million) 5.7 1.2 billion manat ($705.8 million) 7.9 6.9 billion manat (over $4 billion) 45.6 2018 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) 18.3 419.2 million manat ($246.6 million) 3.2 470 million manat ($276 million) 3.7 388.8 million manat ($228.7 million) 3.2 706.6 million manat ($415.6 million) 5.4 1.4 billion manat ($823.5 million) 10.5 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion) 40.9

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 31)

