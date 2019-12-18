By Trend

The potential of two friendly and neighboring countries - Azerbaijan and Iran will be used for the cooperation in economic and industrial spheres, Akbar Behnamcu, governor of Iran’s north-western Ardabil province, said.

Behnamcu made the remark at a meeting with Iranian Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Director General of Iran's Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance Ali Mohammad Mousavi, Trend reports referring to the website of the governor’s office.

“In accordance with the agreement of the two countries, an industrial park which will be created in Parsabad county, will stimulate the development of relations,” the governor said.

Behnamcu added that a 14-kilometer road will be constructed in northern Ardabil province to export agricultural products from the province to Central Asia and Russia.

“Ardabil-Parsabad railway is in the spotlight in transportation of goods,” the governor said.

The governor said that favorable conditions have been created for foreign investments in the province.

“Some 100 hectares of land were allotted in the Ardabil Industrial Park #2 as for an independent industrial center,” Behnamcu added.

“There is a need for industrial parks and infrastructure for making huge investments in Ardabil province,” the governor said. “Gas, electricity, water and roads are required. Some 140 kilometers of 700 kilometers account for four-lane roads.”

During the meeting, Mousavi said that Ardabil has great potential because it is situated near friendly Azerbaijan.

“Significant work may be carried out to develop tourism and industry in the province,” Mousavi added.

Mousavi visited Ardabil to review the territory of the Iran-Azerbaijan industrial park and economic projects in Parsabad county.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz