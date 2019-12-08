By Trend

The Azerbaijani State Customs Committee has launched the E-queue project to ensure the rapid passage of passengers and vehicles at customs checkpoints, chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said.

Mehdiyev made the remark in Baku at a business forum organized by Caspian Energy Club, Trend reports.

“The E-queue project envisages a more convenient and faster border passage,” the chairman said.

The project includes three types of services, namely, e-queue, quick passage and chip services.

Actually, the E-queue is a registration system of an individual crossing the border on the official website of the State Customs Committee through any gadget with internet access by entering a passport number in the "Driver Information" section.

After entering the mobile number and receiving SMS confirmation, the state registration plate of the car should be indicated in the second column of the "Vehicle Information" section.

After providing information about the car in "other information" section, it will be necessary to confirm the name of the checkpoint, as well as the date and time of passing the checkpoint.

After successful completion of registration, a barcode registration is sent to the user's mobile phone.

“The payment for the "electronic queue" is made through e-payments available in the country,” Mehdiyev added.

If the individuals using the e-queue service do not pass the checkpoint at the set time, their registration is cancelled and the border passage is carried out in the usual way.

