By Trend

Gold, platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 15, compared to the prices on Nov. 14, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 2.8 manat to slightly over 2,493 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0342 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 14.3 manat and amounted to over 1,500 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 41 manat to over 2,964 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 15, 2019 Nov. 14, 2019 Gold XAU 2,493.2200 2,490.3470 Silver XAG 28.8308 28.8650 Platinum XPT 1,500.9980 1,486.6925 Palladium XPD 2,964.4600 2,923.3710