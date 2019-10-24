By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Baku Hovsan International Sea Trade Port OJSC has joined the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR) International Association, a source within ADY Container company of Azerbaijan Railways has informed.

In addition, Azerbaijani and Kazakh ports have reached an agreement on the automatic exchange of information in a bid to increase the overall efficiency of transportation in the “Middle Corridor” and facilitate the container traffic.

The relevant decisions were made at the meeting of the working group on the development of the TITR International Association in Tbilisi on October 21-22.

The issues of attracting new types of goods to the “Middle Corridor” and transparent tariff policy for 2020 were also discussed during the meeting.

Representatives of railway agencies from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Poland, Turkey, as well as by more than 60 representatives of port and logistics companies attended the meeting. A protocol was signed following the meeting.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor was established in February 2014 with the participation of relevant agencies involved in cargo transportation of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia. Then, Ukraine, Romania and Poland have joined the association.

At present, this route extends from the Chinese-Kazakh border to the European countries, passing through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The corridor has defined a single transit route along the entire route, with the principle of "single window" and container trains are successfully transported through the route within this project.

ADY Container is the subsidiary company of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. It was established to improve the quality and safety of rail freight transportation, efficient and centralized management of container transportations. In Azerbaijan, all container platforms and rail container transportations are operated by ADY Container.

Taking into consideration accessibility and efficiency of services, “ADY Container” provides online services to customers as well. The main objective is a creation of transparency and favorable conditions in the field of logistic services, increase the volume of industrial freights from the Caspian, Black Sea regions, Europe, Central Asia, the Far East and Gulf States. The company provides to clients favorable and reliable services in the rail, sea and automobile transportations sphere.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz