Scientific-Research Institute of fruit and tea of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has signed a contract with local company Parlar Ting A.T. LLC, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Procurement Agency.

The value of the contract is 1.245 million manat.

The contract provides for the installation of drip irrigation, early warning systems, sun and hail protection systems on 15 hectare garden plots.

Parlar Ting A.T. LLC is an Azerbaijani company engaged in the production of fruit saplings based on modern technologies.

