By Trend

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has completed the reconstruction of sections of the Gizihajili-Goranboy-Goran-Rahimli-Weyisli-Gazanbulag-Borsunlu highway in the Goranboy district, Trend reports referring to the State Agency.

In particular, the Goranboy-Goran (13 km), Goranboy-Tartar (7.6 km), Goranboy-Borsunlu (15.1 km), Gurzalar-Rus Borisi (2 km), as well as the road at the entrance to Gazanbulag village (2.3 km) have been reconstructed.

The length of the Gizihajili-Goranboy-Goran-Rahimli-Weyisli-Gazanbulag-Borsunlu highway is 40 km, of which 37.7 km is part of technical category III while 2.3 km is of technical category IV.

Reconstruction of the highway will ensure more comfortable movement for the 32,000 people living in 15 neighboring settlements, improve access to the M2 Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgian state border, and will facilitate cargo and passenger transportation.

Some 257 traffic signs will be installed and six bus stops will be built along the route.

---

