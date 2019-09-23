By Trend

Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technologies Park (STP) has begun production of H-60 sandwich panels made of polyurethane, Trend reports referring to the STP.

The new high-quality product STP H-60 panel differs in the thickness of polyurethane. Raw materials such as high-quality isocyanate, polyol, pentane and a catalyst are used in the manufacture of polyurethane sandwich panels.

STP panel differs from other similar products thanks to its superior quality, excellent thermal insulation, ease of installation and dismantling, high fire resistance and water resistance, sound insulation and corrosion resistance.

The STP also plans to expand the line of sandwich panels with H80 and H40 products. The new assortment of sandwich panels will provide construction companies with a greater selection of products for installation. Thus, they can get a more durable product without significant costs.

Until recently, sandwich panels H50, H70 and H100 were produced in the STP, used in the construction of walls and roofs.

