By Trend

The Azerbaijani-Tajik forum on agribusiness is underway in the Baku Business Center, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry September 18.

The forum is attended by representatives of government agencies responsible for the development of the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, as well as business structures, entrepreneurs.

At the beginning of the forum, presentations of business structures specializing in various fields of agriculture of the two countries take place, an agricultural exhibition is be organized, and then bilateral meetings in the business-to-business (B2B) format will be held.

In the afternoon, a trip of Tajik guests to the Guba and Khachmaz districts of Azerbaijan is planned.

The guests also will visit the Baku Butter Processing Factory, the Khachmaz cannery and the Guba industrial complex “ABAD Factory”.

The forum is aimed at discussing the current state of affairs in the agricultural sector and future prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, and establishing ties between business structures in this field and sharing experience.

The forum is jointly organized by OJSC “Agro Procurement and Supply” under the Ministry of Agriculture and the Embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan, with the support of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

