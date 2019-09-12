«I felt the hospitality & warmth of Azerbaijanis from the very first moments of my arrival and I cannot wait to get to know this country's culture & people better»

In the first week of September the whole team of Four Seasons Hotel Baku gathered together to say good bye to their General Manager of 4,5 years – Ricardo Acevedo. After 40 years in hospitality, Ricardo decided to retire and start a new chapter of his life by handing over the key of the hotel to the newly appointed General Manager and a true Four Seasons Character – Bob Suri.

Bob Suri has an experience of 28 years in hospitality, 15 of which he’s been with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. His journey with the company started with Food & Beverage at the flagship property in Toronto, before moving as Director of Food & Beverage at Four Seasons Whistler, delivering impeccable service standards at North Americas leading ski resort. In 2008, Bob moved to the Middle East leading the F&B service in Four Seasons Hotel Damascus, where he infused his rich experience and delivered great service, taking in the Arabian hospitality and culture. From 2011 to 2014 he took over as the Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles and chaired a unique marine environmental education initiative for coral propagation and beach profiling and following that, helped bring the Four Seasons Bahrain to life. Before moving to Baku, Azerbaijan, Bob was the Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

“I have always believed that a hotel is a like a watch. When you open the watch from the back there are many small parts working together tirelessly to show the time. I think that no one person is more important than the other, we all work together and do our part to ensure that guests get the best all the time. ” – says Bob.

After his journey between 7 countries and 4 continents, Bob Suri was appointed to the position of General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Baku, bringing his deep & diverse global experience along with him.

«My main goal is to help people be their true selves and show everything they are capable of, without fear of other's opinions or judgments. I believe that it's the only way we will be able to reach success in everything we aim for.»

In his free time Bob Suri loves watching cricket and cooking. But most of all, he enjoys spending time with his wife Sonia, two sons Rushil & Savar and of course, their integral family member – 3 years old dog named Cuddles.

«My family and particularly my wife with whom we're married for 24 years already is my rock. Without their support and belief I would not be able to achieve any success.»

We wish Bob all the success in his journey in beautiful Azerbaijan!