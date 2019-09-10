By Trend

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 10 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 33.8385 manats to 2,532.6770 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3333 manats to 30.3433 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 33.201 manats to 1,585.1820 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 7.65 manats to 2,622.2500 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 10, 2019 Sept. 9, 2019 Gold XAU 2,532.6770 2,566.5155 Silver XAG 30.3433 30.6766 Platinum XPT 1,585.1820 1,618.3830 Palladium XPD 2,622.2500 2,614.6000