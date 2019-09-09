By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is expanding ties with various international organizations in order to learn their experience as well as share its own experience in the field of business development support.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency, has held a meeting with Taha Ayhan, the President of the OIC Youth Forum.

The meeting noted that the SMEs Development Agency is interested in cooperation with the OIC Youth Forum. In this regard, it was noted that the General Assembly of Islamic Countries Young Entrepreneurs Network (ICYEN) was held in Baku this year.

The parties shared their ideas about cooperation in the fields of agriculture, tourism, informational and communicational technologies, social entrepreneurship projects, innovations and start-ups with participation of partners from the OIC Youth Forum.

The meeting also discussed opportunities of holding events, trainings and programs and mutual visits and business forums with the participation of OIC Youth Forum.

A tripartite protocol was signed about cooperation between the Agency and the Eurasian Regional Center of the Forum in connection with the organization of the third ICYEN General Assembly.

The event will be attended by representatives of 70 OIC member countries and states. Here one can find information about the favorable business environment in Azerbaijan. Within the framework of the event, bilateral meetings with local and foreign investors will also be held to attract foreign investment in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan became a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in December 1991 after the restoration of its independence. OIC was the first international organization that the country joined.

Azerbaijan cooperates with OIC member states within the Committee on Science and Technology (COMSTECH) and the Standing Committee on Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC).

