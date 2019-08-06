By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Cooperation in various fields between Azerbaijan and Finland and the further developing exchange of experiences in the sphere of environmentally friendly technologies can create a base for implementation of successful mutual projects.

Wartsila Oyj Abp, a Finnish public company in the field of mechanical engineering, producing generators and other equipment for power plants operating on gas, oil and other raw materials, has begun to introduce new developments and technologies in Azerbaijan.

The company told Trend that they supply spare parts and provide services for the Azerbaijani power plants in the energy sector. There are ongoing discussions with representatives of industry agencies on the global energy transition, the modernization of energy systems and their impact on the local energy systems in the Caspian region.

Wartsila also noted that there is high activity in the maritime sector. The company emphasized that they are one of the main equipment suppliers for the Baku Shipyard, which is an integrated shipyard providing shipbuilding, ship repair, conversion and engineering services for the marine and offshore industry around the Caspian Sea.

The company said that currently they are at the stage of strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijani partners.

“We have started introducing the new developments and technologies of Wartsila to Azerbaijan market, and show them the path to 100 percent renewable energy future. In addition, we’d like to provide assistance to both energy and marine sectors, for increasing the efficiency of the equipment they use," the company pointed out.

Wartsila is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasizing sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wartsila maximizes the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers.

In 2018, Wartsila’s net sales totaled 5.2 billion euros with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wartsila is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

The Finnish-Azerbaijani relations date back to the early 20th century when Finnish community was involved in Azerbaijan’s dynamically growing oil industry.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the foreign trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Finland amounted to $29.94 million in 2018 which is 56.23 percent more than in 2017.

This year, the Finnish Meteorological Institute successfully concluded a project on upgrading the National Environmental Monitoring System of Azerbaijan.

Today, Finland and Azerbaijan are also partners through the EU Eastern Partnership framework.

