Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture continues the work on creating new and developing the existing cultural routes in the country, connecting to the network of cultural routes of the Council of Europe, creating closer relations with this organization and Azerbaijan’s decent representation in it, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The source noted that a conference was held at the annual consultative forum of cultural routes for Azerbaijan’s participation in the Routes of the Olive Tree, certified “Cultural Route of the Council of Europe” to familiarize the participating countries with culture and art, including Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, and a meeting with cultural route experts. At the meeting it was decided that experts will visit Azerbaijan.

On May 20-24, the aforementioned group of experts visited Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of the visit was to study the experience of Azerbaijan in the cultivation of olives and the possibility of connecting the country to the Routes of the Olive Tree.

During the visit, the experts met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, as well as heads of companies specializing in this field, examined the olive plantings and the plant for processing olives.

At the end of the visit, the experts’ report was submitted to the European Council and Azerbaijan was included in the route by a unanimous decision.

Thus, as a natural result of the work carried out, on June 12 this year, Azerbaijan was included in the international cultural route of the European Council “The Routes of the Olive Tree”.

