An office of the “Friend of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises” (Friend of SMEs) started work in the Baku Head Customs Department of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the institution.

The chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev and Chairman of the Board of the SME Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov familiarized themselves with the workflow of the “Friend of SMEs” in the administrative building of the Baku Head Customs Department, and exchanged views on the import and export operations of SMEs.

It was noted that the subjects of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises using customs services can apply to information services, recommendations, legal assistance in connection with import-export operations, customs clearance and other procedures by contacting the “Friend of SMEs” operating in the Baku Head Customs Department. It will also help with quickly resolving issues involving the SME Development Agency and the State Customs Committee, as part of cooperation between the public and private sectors. Also, "volunteers of SMEs" will be involved.

The Friend of SMEs is an important support mechanism for the SME Development Agency for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises. This mechanism operates in 14 cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

