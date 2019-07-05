By Leman Mammadova

The transport routes passing through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan can be defined as foundation pillars of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

TITR extends from the Chinese-Kazakh border to the European countries, passing through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The corridor has defined a single transit route with the principle of "single window" and container trains are successfully transported through the route within this project.

Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company (ASCO) plays the strategic role in this regard. ASCO provides transport services related to offshore oil and gas operations within Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as well as the transshipment of cargoes and passengers.

ASCO is constantly updating its fleet and intends to continue this strategy to ensure the increasing volume of cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea.

In recent years, serious projects have been implemented in Azerbaijan for the development of the transport system, said Rauf Valiyev, ASCO Chairman, at a meeting with Robert Cekuta, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan, Admiral Ron MacLaren, head of the U.S. Joint Reserve Force Rear, and Afghan Niftiyev, Director of the Caspian Research Center, on July 4.

Valiyev stressed that the country is rapidly becoming a major transit and logistics center due to the implemented projects.

He highlighted the position of ASCO in the process of realization of international and regional transport projects, activities of its renewed fleet, works done by ASCO within the framework of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Valiyev also stressed that ASCO, providing maritime transportation services with its transport and specialized fleet in the Caspian Sea, has resumed operations in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean basin since 2014.

In his words, ASCO also collaborates with the world's prestigious maritime classification company American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Ernst & Young audit company. The certificates issued by these companies, including the reports, are posted on ASCO's official website, based on transparency.

The guests positively evaluated the work done by Azerbaijan in the field of transport and logistics, transit opportunities.

ASCO was established by merging Azerbaijan’s two largest fleets - Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and Caspian Sea ​​Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, in 2013. The company aims to continue fundamental structural reforms in the economy, to enhance local and international shipping in the maritime sector, to strengthen the country's competitiveness and transit potential.

The company includes specialized fleet, shipyards as well as transport fleet. ASCO tanker fleet holds a leading position in the Caspian basin. The company attaches particular attention to equipping its fleet with new vessels in order to keep its reputation in the field of freight transportations.

ASCO and Marine Engineering Bureau established the joint venture Caspian Marine Engineering Bureau in December 2016 for engineering services in the field of maritime transport.