By Abdul Kerimkhanov

SOCAR Carbamide plant has started exporting its products. The first batch with the first Azerbaijani carbamide has been sent from the Hovsan International Port on two vessels - “Phobus” and “Coral”.

The authors of the transportation project are the SOCAR Marketing and Operations Department and the Caspian EPC Company, who also regulate and control the entire supply chain process.

The buyer of the first carbamide was the trading and logistics company Integral Petroleum. The company, established in 2008 in Geneva, is currently active in the markets of the countries of the Caucasus and Caspian region, Central Asia and Central America.

Global Transport Partners Company, the operator of the Hovsan International Port, SGS, which is a survey company of SOCAR and Integral Petroleum, 166 Yukdashıma ve Logistika, which provided dump trucks for uninterrupted transportation and transfer of carbamide, also participated in the transportation project.

SOCAR Carbamide plant is the largest project in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector. Its total cost is about 800 million euros and it is capable of producing 650,000-660,000 tons of carbamide products per year.

During the construction of the plant, a number of international banks allocated funds in the amount of 500 million euros through the state guarantees. About 70 percent of the production is envisaged for export, which will enable the country to receive additional income of up to $160 million annually.

Foundation of the plant was laid in 2011 by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. In the same year, international open tender was announced to select Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

Several companies with international reputation participated at the tender process and Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd. (South Korea) was announced the winner in 2012. EPC contract was signed with the company on March 13, 2013.

Haldor Topsoe of Denmark and Stamicarbon B.V. of the Netherlands act as licensors of the plant for ammonia and urea production, respectively. Construction works of the plant started in February 2014.

In order to effectively implement and control the project, Neste Jacobs Oy (Finland) was selected as a project management consultant (PMC) for the project based on an international open tender. The PMC and third party inspection services contract was signed between SOCAR and Neste Jacobs Oy on May 11, 2015.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz