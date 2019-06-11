By Leman Mammadova

Sericulture has been spread throughout Azerbaijan since ancient times and is still developing today.

The harvesting of silkworm cocoons is underway in the country, Agriculture Ministry has said in a message.

The silkworm breeders delivered 99.33 tons of raw cocoons to Azeripek LLC until June 8. Some 31.49 tons were delivered on June 7.

Zardab, Fuzuli, Balakan, Zagatala, Kurdamir and Shaki regions are leading in this sphere in Azerbaijan.

Some 30.19 tons of silkworms were harvested in Zardab, 22.82 tons - in Fuzuli, 13.57 tons - in Balakan, 5.72 tons - in Zagatala, 5.64 tons - in Kurdamir and 5.39 tons - in Shaki regions.

Currently, raw cocoons are harvested in 38 regions of Azerbaijan. The country plans to raise 800 tons of cocoons in 2019.

Sericulture in Azerbaijan is a branch of agriculture that raises non-oil potential of the country's economy.

As part of the implementation of the State Program of Azerbaijan on the Development of Cocoon and Silk Production for the period 2018-2025, one million mulberry seedlings were imported into Azerbaijan from of China.

The first results of the state program are already evident. If in 2015, a total of 236 kilograms of cocoons were collected in the country, in 2016 already 70.7 tons were produced, and in 2017 this figure reached 245.2 tons.

In accordance with the state program, it is envisaged to increase production in the industry to 6,000 tons of cocoons annually by 2025.

At the state’s expense, 3.5 million seedlings have been brought into the country in past three years from China to strengthen silkworm feed base. They were planted with Chinese technology in 350 hectares in 38 regions of the country.

Last year, 514 tons of cocoons have been collected, which is 2.1 times more than in 2017.

The history of sericulture in Azerbaijan dates back to almost 1,500 years. In the Soviet period, Azerbaijan ranked second after Uzbekistan for the production of silk cocoon but was considered first in fiber quality.

