Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) plans to increase its loan portfolio, Yevgeniy Kirin, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank VTB (Azerbaijan), said at a press conference on the results of the first quarter of this year, Trend reports.

According to him, the instant liquidity of the bank significantly exceeds the standards and amounts to 158.08 percent, with a standard of 30 percent.

As stated by Kirin, these indicators allow the bank to increase its loan portfolio.

He noted that the bank intends to continue stable growth in both corporate and retail segments, adding that support to small and medium-sized businesses and the card business development remain among the main activities of the bank.

The assets of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) increased by about 11 percent in the first quarter of this year, reaching 151.5 million manats.

