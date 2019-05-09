By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are important partners for each other and bilateral agreements which are being implemented at the highest level are evidence of it.

The major directions to develop relations between the two states are transport and transit spheres, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishangulyyev said at a briefing during his speech dedicated to the upcoming First Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Turkmenbashi in August.

Stressing importance of the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port and the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat settlement in this issue, the ambassador said that there is all the necessary legal framework for the implementation of bilateral cooperation in this direction.

“The Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (Lapis Lazuli) transport corridor is one of the important projects being implemented through the sea routes of the two states, and test shipments from Afghanistan to Turkey have already been carried out via this corridor,” he said.

Ishangulyyev also spoke about Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport corridor project, which will connect the seaports of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan with the ports of Georgia and Romania.

The ambassador said that Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and the other Caspian countries can develop the economic potential of the region while ensuring environmental safety of the Caspian Sea. He added that taking into account the importance of this issue and to comply with the environmental safety of the Caspian Sea all the Caspian littoral states actively cooperate in this direction.

Ishangulyyev also noted that both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have the necessary potential for the development of joint tourism projects. In this matter, both countries can use the created infrastructure, he said.

The ambassador emphasized that the Turkmen tourist zone Avaza, located in the city of Turkmenbashi, has all the necessary conditions and infrastructure to ensure recreation and development of tourism. Moreover, he said that development of tourism may be influenced by constant ferry trips between the two states and a tendency of increase in the tourist flow to Turkmenistan has been observed.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were established In July 1992. The total trade turnover between the countries amounted to $133.15 million in 2018, which is a 18.87 percent decrease in comparison with 2017.

The agenda of the upcoming First Caspian Economic Forum includes discussion on the role of the economy of the Caspian region in a global context, investment attractiveness in the oil and gas, electricity, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourism and other industries of economies of the Caspian littoral states that are of mutual interest. The event participants will discuss the prospects of joint investment projects and programs.

