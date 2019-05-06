By Trend

Science and production practices should merge, as well as more active work with young people is required to increase the level of social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, Sakina Babayeva, head of the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, told Trend May 6.

Babayeva made the remarks at an event dedicated to women's social entrepreneurship in Baku.

“Science and production practices should merge for the university students specializing in the field of light industry, for example, in the textile industry, to visit production sites more often and review the full cycle of the production process,” she said.

"In the future, this practice will unambiguously contribute to the training of qualified personnel in general for the business sector, and in particular for the field of social entrepreneurship," Babayeva said.

She also stressed that the Association of Women Entrepreneurs is intensively implementing a set of measures aimed at strengthening management and marketing within the projects mainly implemented in the country’s districts in accordance with the strategy of the corresponding road maps of Azerbaijan.

“Presently, more than 400 women are members of the Association, while 300 women cooperate with the Association on contractual conditions in the country’s districts,” Babayeva said.

"The Association is currently working on a number of social projects, among which special attention is paid to the development of social entrepreneurship in Jojug Marjanli village," she said.

