By Leman Mammadova

The presentation of the new tourism brand of Azerbaijan to the world community is important to raise awareness of the fact that Azerbaijan is one of the attractive places for tourists.

The new tourism brand of Azerbaijan has been announced winner in six nominations at the award ceremony held annually by the world’s influential magazine Transform.

The brand developed by Landor company was awarded with golden prize in nominations "Best use of brand style (communication with target audience)", "Best place brand or national brand", "Best visualization on travel, leisure and tourism", and with bronze in “Best use of visualization”.

"Best visualization" nomination, one of the main prizes of the event, was presented to the new tourism brand of Azerbaijan. In addition, it was awarded a "high praise" status in the nomination "Best application of brand creation project".

It should be noted that Transform magazine acts as global publishing agency with news on branding and rebranding innovations, global image publishing, brands renewal and application, design, corporate communications etc. The quarterly magazine annually holds award ceremony in London, Dubai, New York and Hong Kong.

The new tourism brand, designed to introduce Azerbaijani tourism in the global market, was developed by the world-famous branding company Landor. The company for many years has been creating brands for many developed and developing countries of the world and corporations. The Azerbaijani brand is named "Take another look".

New national tourism brand of Azerbaijan was presented at the First National Tourism Summit organized by the State Tourism Agency and Azerbaijan Tourism Board in October 2018.

The presentation of the new brand to the world community took place at the World Travel Market (London WTM) exhibition in London in November 2018.

Turning tourism into the country's second-largest development route and doubling the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan by 2023 is among the nation's strategic goals.

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

