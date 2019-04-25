By Trend

On April 29, the third tranche of interest-bearing unsecured bonds of the non-bank credit organization Embafinance will be placed on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports referring to the BSE.

The volume of placement will be one million manats. A total of 1,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 manats each will be issued.

The circulation period of the bonds is 365 days, and the interest rate on them is 10.5 percent per annum. Interest payments are expected once a month.

The first tranche of the bonds was issued on October 8, 2018, the second tranche - December 3, 2018.

The underwriter is AzFinance investment company.

NBCO Embafinans has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2012.

