The construction of a bridge across the Samur River on the Baku-Russian State Border highway will be completed this year, Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency, told journalists, Trend reports.

"The second stage of the reconstruction of this road is being completed; that is, a complete overhaul and commissioning of a 30 km section from the village of Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev to the village of Gilazi. In addition, the construction of a 325 m long and 17.5 m wide bridge over the Samur River will be completed, and the 39-km section of the new four-lane road from the bridge in the direction of Baku," said Mammadov.

