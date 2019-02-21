By Trend

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov has met with World Bank’s Regional Director for the South Caucasus Mercy Tembon in the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet Feb. 21.

During the meeting, the deputy prime minister said that the provision of quality services in the healthcare sector is one of the fundamental principles of the social policy pursued in Azerbaijan. Ahmadov spoke about the need to implement serious reforms in connection with the application of mandatory health insurance.

Tembon stressed that the World Bank Group attaches great importance to close and sustainable cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The regional director noted that the World Bank is ready to provide any assistance for the implementation of Azerbaijan’s development program, sustainable economic growth of the county.

Tembon also said that the bank is ready to provide any support for the formation of an institutional structure related to mandatory health insurance, improvement of healthcare financing mechanisms for organizing and improving the quality of medical services.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest took place.

---

