By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Almost all cars of the Khazar automobile plant in the Neftchala industrial park have been sold.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori got acquainted with the production process at the plant, the Economy Ministry said.

The ambassador was informed that Khazar is the largest company in the park. The plant is capable of producing 10,000 cars per year. Khazar, AzSamand and Peugeot cars are produced here. The plant has already launched production of Peugeot Khazar with an automatic transmission. Cars produced at the plant, fully comply with Euro-5 standards and international safety standards.

The company has 200 jobs, the number of which is planned to be increased to 300 by expanding production.

Last year, the plant produced more than 1,000 cars, of which 95 percent have already been sold. Khazar cars were shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Moscow in August-September 2018.

Khazar cars will be exported to foreign countries under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

The Japanese ambassador praised the work of the plant and stressed the great potential for the expansion of production.

The joint Azerbaijani-Iranian plant Khazar in the Neftchala industrial park opened on March 29, 2018, during a two-day visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan.

AzerMash OJSC - Iran Khodro Joint Venture “Khazar” car plant, with an annual production of 10,000 vehicles, will produce 6,000 vehicles at the first stage, such as Runna, Samand, Soren, Dena, Peugeot, Reno, by the end of 2019. These cars will be sold mainly in the local market.

The enterprise is expected to export 2,000 vehicles annually. Khazar cars are expected to be exported, first of all to the Russian market, then to be delivered also to Ukraine and Central Asian countries in the future.

A major Iranian automaker Iran Khodro and Azerbaijani company Azeurocar, a subsidiary of AzerMash, signed an agreement on August 6, 2016 to establish a joint automobile plant in the Neftchala Industrial Zone.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $ 14.08 million. Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan holds 75 percent share while 25 percent belongs to Iran. Regarding the quality, brand received a quality certificate of "Euro 5". Cars have been sold since summer 2018.

Recently, production of Peugeot cars under the brand name Khazar has been launched in the Neftchala industrial park.

Azerbaijan, which is currently working to develop its car industry and encouraging interior purchases, is developing its own automobile manufacturing market.

As many as 969 cars were produced in 2018, which is 32.4 times more than in 2017. Such a sharp increase in the production of cars in the country was achieved by a joint Azerbaijani-Iranian factory Khazar in the Neftchala industrial park.

By the way, starting from the current year, Khazar cars are expected to be exported, first of all to the Russian market.

