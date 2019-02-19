By Trend

Over 100 companies have joined the Green Corridor system in Azerbaijan since February 1, 2019, Safar Mehdiyev, chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, said, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev made the remarks at the "Taxes, Transparency and Development" forum in Baku on Feb. 18.

“All export companies and about 40 percent of importers must join the Green Corridor till the end of 2019,” he said.

Mehdiyev called the implementation of the Green Corridor as one of the main measures taken in Azerbaijan to develop business in the country and a vivid example of Azerbaijan’s care for entrepreneurs.

The Green Corridor, launched on February 1, 2019, allows transporting goods through the border upon a brief declaration, which helps to speed up customs procedures and implement a more flexible and transparent customs control.

