New generation cash registers have been launched in test mode in a number of filling stations and trade facilities in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Taxes Sahib Alakbarov told reporters in Baku Feb. 18, Trend reports.

He said that considering the interest of both entrepreneurs and citizens in these devices, their introduction will be accelerated.

Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approved the “Schedule for the Introduction of Cash Registers.” In accordance with the schedule, a full introduction of these cash registers across Azerbaijan is expected until 2023. The first stage should be completed by October 2019.

The next generation cash registers will not only be able to print checks, but also transfer information about all transactions online directly to the tax service.

