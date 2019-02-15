By Trend

Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 3.53 million manats on Feb. 14, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Most of the recent transactions were for repo operations, amounting to 3.5 million manats.

Transactions were also made on bonds in the secondary market. The daily value of operations with bonds at the stock exchange amounted to $9,300 (15,900 manats).

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of shares of BSE amounted to 13,3000 manats. During the day, transactions were concluded on the shares of Azerneftkimyagurashdirma OJSC ("Azərneftkimyaquraşdırma" ASC), Baku Inshaat 2 OJSC ("Bakı İnşaat 2" ASC), Baku Oil Production Equipment OJSC ("Bakı neft mədən avadanlıqları " ASC), etc.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 15)

