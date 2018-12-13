By Narmina Mammadova

Beekeeping can surely be called one of the key areas of ​​agriculture in our country. It plays a crucial role in areas such as food security, employment, and the preservation of biological balance.

Everyone knows that, bee products (honey, royal jelly, bee venom, propolis) are of high value. There are about 600 species of honey plants in Azerbaijan, of which almost 200, as a source of nectar and pollen, create even greater natural opportunities for the expansion of beekeeping.

Azerbaijani beekeepers will be provided with subsidies in the amount of more than 450,000 manats ($264,784), the Ministry of Agriculture said.

According to the decision taken during the regular meeting of the Republican Commission for the payment of subsidies, subsidies will be allocated for each beehive, which is kept by individuals and legal entities involved in the sector.

During the meeting, which was chaired by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ilham Guliyev, the documents received from 13 district commissions on the payment of subsidies to the above-mentioned persons in the amount of 10 manats for each beehive were reviewed. Decisions were made on the payment of subsidies in the amount of 480,300 manats to 2,189 beekeepers, who have 4,830 bee hives.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Azerbaijan’s Association of Beekeepers. The working group includes not only representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, but also associations. The working group was established to review documents received from region (city) commissions.

During the meeting it was decided to pay subsidies to beekeepers in the following areas: Absheron, Agjabedi, Astara, Barda, Fizuli, Goranboy, Gedabay, Hajigabul, Imishli, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Gazakh, Gobustan, Gubadlinsky, Lankaran, Masalli, Oguz, Sabirabad, Samukh, Samukh-Ganja, Shabran, Shamakhi, Shamkir, Siyazan, Salyan.

A list of beekeepers who will be paid subsidies for each hive, as well as information on the number of hives and the corresponding amount of subsidies will be posted in the "subsidies" section on the ministry's website (http://agro.gov.az).

Presently, about 6,000 people are engaged in beekeeping in Azerbaijan.

In 2017, Azerbaijan produced 3,000 tons of honey.

In accordance with the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated March 5, 2018, in order to stimulate the development of beekeeping in the country, support small businesses and provide employment in rural areas to individuals and legal entities involved in beekeeping, a subsidy worth 10 manats per year for each bee family (beehive) will be paid during five years, including this year as well.

The development and introduction of new technologies and methods of beekeeping are aimed at the development of the region.

Recently, Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry has begun preparing proposals for amendments to the “Law on Apiculture” in order to increase the number of local honeybees.

Members of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association already have more than ten proposals that may support the development of beekeeping.

Specialists suggested organizing the production of boxes, beehives, containers in Azerbaijan, arranging the supply of medicines for bees, creating a special laboratory for beekeeping, organizing work to combat bee diseases and conducting trainings for beekeepers.

The main task nowadays is to increase the production of honey and export it through participation of local beekeepers in international markets under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand.

The increase in export of bee products will bring great profit to the economy of our country. The development of this area will provide employment to a large number of the population, and satisfy the needs of the country's inhabitants for beekeeping products.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz