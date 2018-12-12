By Trend

The five hundred euro notes will continue to be used as legal currency in circulation, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend Dec. 12.

At the same time, it is allowed to store and use in all commercial structures banknotes with a face value of 500 euros (including banks, specialized cash institutions, exchange offices, etc.), the bank said. These banknotes will be also exchanged by the central banks of the Eurosystem.

The CBA reminded that the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to suspend production of 500 euro banknotes May 4, 2016 and re-issue banknotes with this face value at the end of 2018.

In this regard, according to the message by the ECB dated November 23, 2018, the Deutsche Bundesbank and Oesterreichische Nationalbank will issue 500 euro banknotes until and including April 26, 2019. All other national central banks in the Euro area will provide their customers with 500 euro banknotes until and including January 26, 2019.

